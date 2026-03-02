MP News: Man Beats E-Rickshaw Driver With 'Chappal' After Speeding Auto Crashes Into Car In Jabalpur-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An electric rickshaw driver was beaten by a car driver with slippers after the speeding auto hit his car from behind in Jabalpur on Monday.

The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

According to the CCTV footage, a car was moving on the road at a normal speed. As the car slowed down, an electric rickshaw can be seen coming from behind at a high speed. The rickshaw failed to stop in time and crashed into the rear side of the car.

After the collision, the car driver immediately stepped out of his vehicle. On seeing the damage, he became angry and started beating the electric rickshaw driver with his slippers. The video clearly shows that he kept hitting the driver continuously without stopping.

At one point, the rickshaw driver is seen running away to protect himself. However, the car driver followed him on the road and continued to assault him.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

#WATCH | Man Beats E-rickshaw Driver With Slippers Publicly After The Auto Collides With His Car In Jabalpur #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/zvOMx5j4aa — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 2, 2026

The road accident occurred in the Gorabazar area of Jabalpur.

Due to the scene created after the accident, traffic was disturbed as the collision took place on a busy road. Many vehicles slowed down and a crowd gathered at the spot to watch what was happening, which led to further traffic congestion in the area.

According to the accident, the car may have been damaged because the electric rickshaw was coming at a high speed and crashed into it with strong force from behind.

Local residents who were present at the spot later intervened and tried to calm the situation. After their efforts, the matter was brought under control.

The video has spread widely online and has raised concerns about increasing cases of road rage.

It is not yet known whether any police complaint has been filed. Further details are awaited.