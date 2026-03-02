 MP News: Man Beats E-Rickshaw Driver With 'Chappal' After Speeding Auto Crashes Into Car In Jabalpur-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Man Beats E-Rickshaw Driver With 'Chappal' After Speeding Auto Crashes Into Car In Jabalpur-- VIDEO

MP News: Man Beats E-Rickshaw Driver With 'Chappal' After Speeding Auto Crashes Into Car In Jabalpur-- VIDEO

An electric rickshaw driver was beaten by a car driver after the rickshaw hit his car from behind in Gorabazar area of Jabalpur. The incident was recorded on CCTV and the video went viral. Traffic was disturbed as locals gathered. The matter was later calmed by people present at the spot.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An electric rickshaw driver was beaten by a car driver with slippers after the speeding auto hit his car from behind in Jabalpur on Monday.

The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

According to the CCTV footage, a car was moving on the road at a normal speed. As the car slowed down, an electric rickshaw can be seen coming from behind at a high speed. The rickshaw failed to stop in time and crashed into the rear side of the car.

After the collision, the car driver immediately stepped out of his vehicle. On seeing the damage, he became angry and started beating the electric rickshaw driver with his slippers. The video clearly shows that he kept hitting the driver continuously without stopping.

FPJ Shorts
Iran vs Israel-US War: Over 200 Maharashtra Tourists, Students Stranded In UAE As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Air Travel
Iran vs Israel-US War: Over 200 Maharashtra Tourists, Students Stranded In UAE As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Air Travel
Bharat Dynamics Faces ₹5,42,800 Fine Each From NSE & BSE For December 2025 Quarter Non-Compliance
Bharat Dynamics Faces ₹5,42,800 Fine Each From NSE & BSE For December 2025 Quarter Non-Compliance
'Woh Hamare Dil Mein Zinda Rahenge': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Mourns Death Of Ali Khamenei; Gets Trolled - Watch Video
'Woh Hamare Dil Mein Zinda Rahenge': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Mourns Death Of Ali Khamenei; Gets Trolled - Watch Video
Adani Ports Stock Plunges Over 5.5% Amid Safety Concerns Over $1.2 Billion Haifa Port In Israel
Adani Ports Stock Plunges Over 5.5% Amid Safety Concerns Over $1.2 Billion Haifa Port In Israel

At one point, the rickshaw driver is seen running away to protect himself. However, the car driver followed him on the road and continued to assault him.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

The road accident occurred in the Gorabazar area of Jabalpur.

Due to the scene created after the accident, traffic was disturbed as the collision took place on a busy road. Many vehicles slowed down and a crowd gathered at the spot to watch what was happening, which led to further traffic congestion in the area.

According to the accident, the car may have been damaged because the electric rickshaw was coming at a high speed and crashed into it with strong force from behind.

Read Also
MP News: March 2 Bus Strike Called Off After Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Puts Disputed Orders On Hold...
article-image

Local residents who were present at the spot later intervened and tried to calm the situation. After their efforts, the matter was brought under control.

Read Also
MP News: Over 100 Passengers From State Stranded In Dubai And Sharjah; Parents Fear For Children As...
article-image

The video has spread widely online and has raised concerns about increasing cases of road rage.

It is not yet known whether any police complaint has been filed. Further details are awaited.

Follow us on