MP News: Over 100 Passengers From State Stranded In Dubai And Sharjah; Parents Fear For Children As Tensions Escalate

Bhopal News: Parents Of Students In Fear Amid Iran-US Conflict | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the Iran-US Conflict, the parents of the students and had gone for work, are in Iran and other countries are in deep fear about the safety and security of their loved once.

One Javed from Bhopal, whose sister Gulafshan had gone for the higher studies in Iran.

Javed said that they are deeply worried about their sister safety, “She is studying in Madarsa, three more students from Bhopal are also with her. We don’t know her whereabout, but the last word we had that the Madarsa people had asked the students to keep themselves in the institution”.

The son of Dr Shahid Khan (a medical officer at Unani Shifakhana-Bhopal) Mohd Harris Khan is an Eighth Semester medical (Fourth Year) student in Tehran.

His father is also worried about his son safety.

Thomas Methews an engineer working in Abudhabi is residing with his family, but his parents are living in Bhopal.

Thomas had told his parents that no such instructions had been given to them about the evacuations. Whereas he had also told his parents that the country’s army is facing the attack promptly.

Another, Huzaifa khan working in hotel industry in Dubai, his parents are in panic as they are not able to contact properly with their son.

According to information, following the attack, all Dubai airports have been closed and all flights to and from the airport have been cancelled indefinitely.

This has left over 100 passengers from Madhya Pradesh stranded at Dubai and Sharjah airports. The stranded passengers include residents from several districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior.

A large number of these passengers include families, women, and children.

According to information, the flight from Sharjah to Indore was scheduled to depart at 12:20 pm UAE time but was cancelled at the last minute.

Passengers learned of this upon arriving at the airport. Many passengers had already arrived in Dubai and were scheduled for connecting flights from Sharjah to Indore. They too are stranded there.