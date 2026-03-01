MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hails Forest Vision Document, Stresses Modernisation

On Ambedkar Jayanti, CM Administers Unity, Integrity Oath To Students, Professors | File Pic

Bhopal (Madya Pradesh): The Vision Document @2047 of forest department stresses modernising forest management and is divided into five categories. Its foundation is public participation

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the forest vision @2047, ‘Reimagining Forest Resources for a Climate Resilient Future’, as an important and forward-looking document aimed at biodiversity conservation and strengthening community-based forest management.

A key pillar is community participation. Forest-dependent communities are envisioned not merely as beneficiaries but as co-managers and custodians of forest resources.

The vision document is structured into five chapters, encompassing the history and organisational framework of forest department, its vision, mission, guiding principles and key achievements up to 2024.

It outlines 11 major pillars for implementation including forest management, wildlife conservation, forest protection, optimal utilisation of forest resources, and green cover outside forest areas. The CM had recently released the vision document.

Cabinet meeting in Nagalwadi village

For the first time, a cabinet meeting will be held in Nagalwadi village of tribal-dominated Barwani district on Monday. The cabinet will take important decisions for farmer welfare.

All cabinet members will stay in Nagalwadi for the entire day. After the meeting, Chief Minister will hold discussions with farmers and intellectuals to seek their feedback. Later, the CM and ministers will participate in the Bhagoria Haat festival of tribals in Julwania.

Nagalwadi has a population of just 6,000. Holding the cabinet meeting in this little-known village is expected to boost development across Nimar region. Ministers will also visit the 800-year-old Bhilat Dev temple and pay obeisance.