Bhopal News: Bhopal Division Launches 'Direct Drive' Auto Signaling Technology For The First Time | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway (WCR) has commissioned automatic block signaling using Direct Drive module-based technology on 16.93 route kilometers (RKM) (total 33.86 equalized RKM double line) of the Kurwai Kethora-Mandi Bamora-Kalhar section of Bhopal Division.

The key feature of this state-of-the-art technology is that the auto signals installed in the block section are directly driven through a wayside cabinet.

Project Highlights include Construction of new auto huts: Auto Hut RH38 between Kurwai Kethora and Mandi Bamora and Auto Hut RH37 between Mandi Bamora-Kalhar have been constructed under the EPC project.

Similarly, Advanced Fiber Connectivity: 24F OFC (Optical Fiber Cable) has been laid along the ring path to connect wayside cabinets and auto huts. Additionally, 04X48 OFC has been used to ensure route diversity. This high-speed data transmission system is capable of strengthening safety mechanisms such as Kavach and modern passenger information systems.

This project has been jointly executed by the Signaling Department of West Central Railway and the PARAM-Siemens Consortium. The implementation of this technology will significantly reduce the need for copper cables and relays in railway signaling.

130 bus shelters to be upgraded in Bhopal

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Bhopal City Link Limited have wrapped up the tender process for the renovation and modernization of 130 bus stops across the city, out of a total of 300. The work will be taken up on priority.

The project will be executed through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, ensuring that the civic body does not bear any extra financial burden.

Commuters have long been troubled by the poor state of bus stops in several areas. Many shelters lack proper seating, while damaged or missing roofs have forced passengers to wait in harsh weather conditions without adequate protection.