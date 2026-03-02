MP News: Consumer Forum Slaps ₹8 Lakh Fine On Famous Pizza Franchise For Serving Non-Veg Garlic Bread Instead Of Veg Variant In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The District Consumer Forum in Satna has imposed a fine of ₹8 lakh on a famous pizza franchise after a consumer complaint of being served non-veg food instead of veg items, on Monday.

The complainant alleged that instead of the veg paneer tikka garlic bread they had ordered, a non-veg content was served to them.

The case is related to a food outlet located on Pateri–Panna Naka Road in the Civil Lines area.

Served non-veg order on Diwali!

The incident reportedly took place on October 31, 2024, on the day of Diwali. The complainant, 42-year-old Nancy Tiwari, who lives at Shridham Ashram, had visited the outlet with her husband Suraj Tiwari and their children.

They ordered four food items worth ₹595, including pizza, burger and two other dishes.

According to the complaint, after eating some of the items, the couple felt uncomfortable when they started eating the Garlic Bread. They claimed the taste and texture felt different, and they soon felt like vomiting. They alleged that non-veg content, possibly pork, was served in place of veg food.

The couple immediately complained to the shop staff, but they said their complaint was not taken seriously. An argument took place at the outlet, but no solution was reached. Later, they filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station and also approached the District Consumer Forum.

After nearly one and a half years of hearing, the forum examined food reports, bills, medical papers and other documents.

Based on the evidence, the forum ruled that wrong and misleading food was served, causing mental and physical distress.

The forum ordered the outlet operator to pay ₹8 lakh as compensation within one month, along with ₹10,000 as legal expenses and 9 percent annual interest.

If the payment is not made on time, further legal action may be taken.