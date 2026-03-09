MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Attend BJP Workshop In Jabalpur; 400 Workers To Be Trained On Ideology & Leadership |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav is scheduled to attend a workshop under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Maha Abhiyan 2026 at the BJP divisional office in Jabalpur on Monday.

Along with CM Mohan Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, other senior BJP officials, ministers, MLAs, and workers will beattending the training program.

The workshop aims to develop ideological clarity, organisational skills, and leadership abilities among the party workers. The workshop includes ideological sessions, yoga, and various organisational discussions.

Dy CM Rajendra Shukla |

Senior party officials to take part!

CM Mohan Yadav departed from Dumna Airport for Ranital to participate in the training Maha Abhiyan and is expected to reach the venue shortly.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has already arrived in Jabalpur from Rewa to participate in the campaign. Shukla is scheduled to speak at the training campaign.

State Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh also arrived in Jabalpur.

State Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Radha Singh has also arrived in Jabalpur to attend the training camp.

400 trainee workers from across the state

Notably, 400 trainee workers from Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Chhindwara divisions are attending the campaign.

The workshop will be addressed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; National Co-Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash; BJP State President and MLA Hemant Khandelwal; State In-Charge Mahendra Singh; along with state government ministers and senior leaders.

Registration for the program commenced at 11 am. Senior leaders will guide the inaugural session. Followed by multiple sessions in which senior leaders will guide workers on ideological, organisational, and leadership aspects of party functioning.