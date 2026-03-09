 MP News: Speeding Car Collides With Scorpio In Sagar, Vehicle Overturns Several Times; Accused Driver Allegedly Drunk—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Speeding Car Collides With Scorpio In Sagar, Vehicle Overturns Several Times; Accused Driver Allegedly Drunk—VIDEO

MP News: Speeding Car Collides With Scorpio In Sagar, Vehicle Overturns Several Times; Accused Driver Allegedly Drunk—VIDEO

A accident occurred between Makaronia Chauraha and Civil Lines in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh after a Mahindra car allegedly driven by Akshay Chaurasia collided with a speeding Scorpio. The Scorpio overturned several times in the impact. The accused driver was reportedly drunk and without a license. One driver is critical at Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, while a couple sustained minor injuries.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, March 09, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
article-image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding Mahindra vehicle collided with a Scorpio in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Saturday night, leaving one driver critically injured.

The accident was reported between Makaronia Chauraha and Civil Lines, where the complainant was heading home in his Scorpio along with his wife and driver.

According to police sources, the accused Akshay Chaurasia was driving a Mahindra vehicle. Eyewitnesses revealed there were alcohol cans inside the vehicle, raising suspicion that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Initial reports reveal that the Scorpio was heading at a speed of 30-40 kmph when the speeding Mahindra car (MP15Z0051) collided with the Scorpio at a much higher speed of around 120 kmph. The impact was so severe that the Scorpio overturned multiple times.

The collision left the Scorpio driver critically injured. He reportedly lost consciousness and was rushed to Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar (BMC) for treatment, where his condition remains serious.

The couple in the car also sustained minor injuries. They were taken for X-ray examinations as a precautionary measure.

According to eyewitnesses, the ambulance promptly arrived within 5 minutes of the crash and rushed the injured driver to the hospital.

After the crash, locals rushed and managed to pull out the couple and the injured driver from the overturned car. The accused reportedly started hurling abuses and even threatened to kill.

According to local reports, the driver didn't have a valid driving license, and he was in an inebriated state.

The complainant, Yash Agarwal, lodged a formal complaint at Civil Lines Police Station.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Solar Electric Fencing To Make Prison Escape Impossible
article-image

Civil Lines Police Station SHO Anand Singh confirmed the accident and said, "The accident occurred when the complainant was heading towards Civil Lines from Makaronia Chauraha. A speeding Mahindra vehicle (MP15 Z0051) reportedly crashed into a Scorpio. The impact was so severe that it overturned multiple times. A formal complaint has been lodged, and an investigation is underway. If any angle of drunk driving is found, strict action will be taken against the accused.

Notably, according to locals, the traffic signal at the accident spot has not been in an operating state for the last month.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Digvijaya Clarifies Retirement Post, Says He Is Not Quitting Politics
article-image

Follow us on