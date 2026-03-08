Bhopal News: Digvijaya Clarifies Retirement Post, Says He Is Not Quitting Politics | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh sparked speculation about his political future after posting on social media about his retirement plan with a video of himself and his wife. Hours later, he clarified while speaking to media persons in Bhopal on Sunday that he was not quitting politics.

Amid speculation about his political future, Singh said he had personally requested senior Congress leaders not to field him for a third consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha.

He emphasised that the decision should not be interpreted as retirement from active politics.

Singh said he has always remained active in the state and will continue fighting for the people and the party until his last breath.

He asserted that stepping away from the Rajya Sabha contest does not diminish his involvement in party activities or public service.

APEDA GI Tag

The former chief minister strongly criticised the state and Central governments over persistent issues faced by farmers, particularly the failure to secure the Geographical Indication tag for the state's basmati rice.

He said Madhya Pradesh produces around 2.7 million metric tonnes of basmati rice annually, benefiting nearly 1 lakh farmers. Singh noted that the variety, once highly valued in international markets at three times the price of ordinary rice, has lost its competitive edge due to the absence of the APEDA GI tag.

He contrasted this with neighbouring Pakistan, which has expanded the number of districts covered under GI tags for its basmati from three to 48, giving its producers a significant advantage in global trade.