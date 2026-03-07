Bhopal News: BMC Driver Injured By Corporation’s Vehicle At Bhadbhada Plant, Probe Ordered | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Negligence by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) came under scrutiny on Saturday afternoon after a corporation vehicle hit a drunk BMC driver inside the Bhadbhada plant premises.

According to BMC officials, a pickup vehicle belonging to the Zone 21 Health Department struck Arun, a driver posted in Zone 8, causing him severe injuries. Arun sustained a serious leg injury and was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors confirmed a fracture. Eyewitnesses said he was bleeding heavily after the collision.

Sources said the vehicle was being driven by Pawan, who allegedly holds only a private driving licence. The incident created chaos inside the Bhadbhada plant and raised questions over the deployment of drivers for municipal vehicles.

LoP raises concerns over driver deployment

Following the accident, BMC Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki demanded a detailed investigation into the incident and the administrative decisions that allowed an allegedly unqualified person to drive a municipal vehicle.

Official statement

BMC deputy commissioner and transport department in-charge Chanchlesh Girhare told Free Press the corporation is taking care of Arun’s medical treatment and assured that one of his family members would be provided employment until he recovers. Further action against Pawan is being initiated.