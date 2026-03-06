Bhopal News: Bjp To Focus On Ai, Social Media | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has launched a training programme. As part of the programme, a workshop for the leaders was conducted in Bhopal on Friday. Such workshops will be organized across the state in the coming days.

In the training workshops, the party workers will be imparted lessons on various subjects.

This time, the party will focus on artificial intelligence, social media, and the organisation.

At the workshops, sessions will be held on ideological establishment (institutionalised system of beliefs), method of functioning, the history of the BJP, the schemes of the central government, the views of expanding the system, the achievements of the state governments, booth management, and Mann Ki Baat.

At the workshop in Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, 'Although the population of our country is 140 crore, the number of soldiers is 13 lakh. If the paramilitary forces are added, the number goes to 40 lakh."

It is because of the hard training imparted to the soldiers that the Indian Army is considered unbeatable, he said.

Training provides a lot of benefits to an individual, and it is because of the training that the BJP workers remain united, but the Congress has turned into so many pieces that it is difficult to recognise the party today, Yadav said.

According to the BJP s state president, Hemant Khandelwal, the feeling of togetherness is necessary.

Workshops will be held across the state after March 15, and everyone must pay attention to discipline and punctuality, Khanedlwal said.