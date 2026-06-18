Muharram 2026: Everything To Know About The First Month Of The Islamic Lunar Calendar

Muharram | Photo Credit: Canva

Muharram is one of the most significant months in Islam and marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. It is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is regarded as one of the four sacred months mentioned in the Quran. In 2026, Muharram begins on June 16, marking the start of the Islamic New Year 1448 AH. It is thought that the positive actions taken during this time produce numerous rewards.

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About Muharram

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and holds deep religious and emotional significance for Muslims worldwide. Marked by mourning, reflection, and devotion, especially for Shia Muslims, Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (the grandson of Prophet Muhammad) at the Battle of Karbala. It is a time of spiritual renewal, prayer, and remembrance of the values of justice, sacrifice, and truth. It is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is regarded as one of the four sacred months mentioned in the Quran.

Muharram: Meaning

Unlike joyous New Year celebrations elsewhere, Muharram is a solemn and reflective time for Muslims, especially for Shia communities around the world. The word Muharram means "forbidden," and it is considered a sacred month during which warfare is traditionally prohibited. The most significant event associated with this month is the martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibn Ali, the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He was killed on the 10th of Muharram, known as Ashura, in the year 680 CE, during the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq.

Ashura

The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, holds special importance. For Sunni Muslims, Ashura is associated with the Prophet Moses (Musa) and commemorates the day when God saved him and his followers from Pharaoh. Many Sunnis observe fasting on this day as an act of gratitude and devotion.