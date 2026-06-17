Muharram Begins Islamic New Year With Prayer, Reflection, And Commemoration Of Karbala Martyrs | Pics | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The Islamic New Year began on June 16 with the commencement of Muharram, ushering in a period of charity, abstinence, prayer and reflection for Muslims around the world.

Islamic calendar shifts 11 days earlier each solar year

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is the first month of the Hijri, or Islamic, calendar. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the solar year, the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, causing Islamic dates to shift by approximately 11 days each year.

The Hijri calendar begins from the year 622 CE, when Prophet Muhammad migrated from Makkah to Medina in an event known as the Hijrah. The migration led to the establishment of the first Islamic state and was later adopted by Caliph Umar ibn al-Khattab as the starting point of the Islamic calendar.

No prescribed rituals, but charity and prayer encouraged

While there are no specific religious rituals prescribed for the Islamic New Year, many Muslims use the occasion to reflect on the sacrifices and struggles endured by Prophet Muhammad and the early Muslim community. Muharram is also regarded as one of Islam's four sacred months, during which acts of charity, prayer and good deeds are especially encouraged, making it a period of spiritual renewal and contemplation for many believers.

For Shia Muslims, the month holds added significance as it commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, his family members and followers in the Battle of Karbala. The battle arose from a dispute over the succession to the leadership of the Muslim community following the death of Prophet Muhammad.

Read Also Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic To Be Affected June 18 As MSRDC Removes Rock Near Adoshi Tunnel

Moghul Masjid hosts daily discourses by Maulana Ejaz Abbas

The Masjid-e-Iranian on Imamwada Road, locally known as the Moghul Masjid, is hosting evening discourses by Maulana Ejaz Abbas, a prominent Shia cleric from Lucknow, until the 10th day of Muharram, corresponding to June 27, which marks the day of martyrdom.

“He will speak about the Battle of Karbala, humanity and sacrifice. Imam Hussain was killed, but he did not bow to the tyranny of Yazid,” said Ahmed Namazi, a trustee of the mosque.

The Mahim Dargah Trust has also announced its annual 'Zikr-e-Shohda-e-Karbala' programme to commemorate the martyrs of Karbala. The observance will be held during the first 10 days of Muharram at the Hazrat Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah. Daily religious discourses (bayans) and prayers (salam) will be conducted after Namaz-e-Isha.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/