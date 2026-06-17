Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic To Be Affected June 18 As MSRDC Removes Rock Near Adoshi Tunnel | Sourced

Navi Mumbai: Traffic movement on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai–Pune Expressway will be affected on Thursday, June 18, as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) undertakes a special operation to remove a large rock lodged in the protective wire mesh above the Adoshi Tunnel near Km 41. According to a traffic notification issued by the Maharashtra Traffic Police, heavy and oversized vehicles will not be allowed on certain stretches of the expressway between 12 noon and 2 pm.

Heavy vehicles restricted, rock to be broken into smaller pieces

The restriction has been imposed to facilitate the safe removal of the rock, which will be broken into smaller pieces before being cleared from the site. Authorities said the measure is necessary to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of motorists using the expressway.

As per the notification issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Pravin Salunke, heavy vehicles travelling towards Mumbai will be stopped from Km 59 on the Pune–Mumbai carriageway, while those heading towards Pune will be restricted from Km 30 on the Mumbai–Pune carriageway during the two-hour period.

Motorists urged to cooperate and plan travel accordingly

"Motorists are requested to cooperate with the traffic restrictions and plan their travel accordingly. The temporary diversion and vehicle restrictions are being implemented purely as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters and facilitate the smooth completion of the rock-removal work," a senior traffic police officer said.

Light motor vehicles, buses and other passenger vehicles will be permitted to use the expressway through the Missing Link section. Vehicles travelling from Pune towards Mumbai can continue from Km 59 through the Missing Link route, while vehicles travelling from Mumbai towards Pune can use the Missing Link from Km 39.

Traffic police have advised motorists, particularly operators of heavy vehicles, to plan their journeys accordingly and use designated alternative routes during the restriction period. The notification will remain in force until the completion of the rock-removal work.

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