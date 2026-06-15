Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 Begins: First Batch Of Pilgrims Flagged Off From Delhi Via Nathu La Route

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 Begins | Photo Credit: AIR/ Canva

The much-awaited Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 officially commenced as the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off from New Delhi on June 12 by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita. The sacred pilgrimage, considered one of the most revered journeys in Hinduism, attracts devotees from across India who undertake the challenging trek to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by government officials and representatives associated with the pilgrimage. Pilgrims expressed excitement and devotion as they embarked on the spiritual journey to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. The first batch will travel via the Nathu La Route from Delhi on Monday, June 15.

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First batch of Kailash Yatra pilgrims flagged off

Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, presided over the flagging-off ceremony of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The first batch was flagged off from Delhi, and it will be travelling from Nathu La Pass, starting from Monday, June 15, 2026. After the flag-off ceremony, the Minister of State congratulated the pilgrims on their selection and informed them that their accommodation would be provided at the new acclimatisation centres that were recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra |

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About Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Abode of Lord Shiva

Mount Kailash is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva and holds immense religious significance for Hindus. It is also considered sacred by Buddhists, Jains, and followers of the Bon faith. The Lake nearby Mansarovar is regarded as one of the holiest lakes in the world, and devotees believe that taking a dip in its waters helps cleanse sins and bring spiritual merit.

The pilgrimage site symbolises spiritual purity and divine power. Pilgrims undertake a challenging journey, including the parikrama (circumambulation) of Mount Kailash, because it is believed to bring salvation.