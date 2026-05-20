Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Guide: Essential Tips For Pilgrims

By: Sunanda Singh | May 20, 2026

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is considered one of the most sacred pilgrimages for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Bon followers.

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Located in the remote Tibetan region near Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, the journey is spiritually significant but physically demanding.

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Before visiting the pilgrimage site, travellers should undergo proper health check-ups before the journey and carry necessary medicines.

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Regular walking and physical exercise before the trip can help improve stamina.

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Pilgrims travelling to Kailash Mansarovar require valid passports, visas and government approvals. Since the route passes through Tibet, travellers should ensure all documents are arranged well in advance through authorised agencies or official yatra programmes.

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The weather in the high-altitude region is unpredictable, so pack lightweight layered warm clothes, thermal wear and waterproof jackets with sturdy trekking boots.

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A medical kit is the most crucial thing you shouldn't miss. Pack basic emergency medications for altitude sickness, dehydration and body aches.

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