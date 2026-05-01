India's Most Awaited Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Set To Begin In June: Know Routes, Registration Process, Eligibility And Key Details

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra | Canva

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a deeply significant religious pilgrimage, with Mount Kailash revered as the abode of Lord Shiva. It holds spiritual importance not only for Hindus but also for followers of Jainism and Buddhism. It is considered one of the holiest sites in Hindu belief, and it is surrounded by rich mythology. According to legend, the sacred site was created by Lord Brahma, and it is believed that taking a dip in its waters leads to salvation. This year, the sacred pilgrimage is set to begin in June, according to officials. Keep on reading to know more about routes, registration process and more.

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Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to begin in June

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages dedicated to Lord Shiva. The journey was stopped by the Government of India due to the coronavirus pandemic and the border conflict between India and China. It again resumed in 2025 through Uttarakhand and Sikkim's Nathu La Pass.

The sacred yatra is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs through two different routes: Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is open to Indian citizens holding a valid Indian passport and wishing to be a part of the sacred yatra.

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Ministry of External Affairs announces

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday that this year the yatra will be conducted between June and August. According to the MEA release, a total of 20 batches are scheduled for the pilgrimage. Ten batches, each comprising 50 yatris. The yatra will be held in coordination with the Chinese government.

Registration process

The registration process is conducted online through the official government portal. According to the ministry, the official website (kmy.gov.in) has been opened for online applications. Applicants need to fill out the form, upload necessary documents such as a valid passport, photographs, and medical certificates, and pay the required fee. After submission, a computerised draw selects participants, followed by further medical screening and briefing sessions.

The selection of pilgrims will be conducted through a fair, computer-generated, random, gender-balanced selection process. The last date for registration has been set as May 19.

Key preparations

Key preparations include physical training, a climatisation awareness, and proper packing of essentials like warm clothing, medicines, and trekking gear. Due to the extreme weather conditions and high altitude, adequate preparation is crucial for a safe journey.