Pilgrimage Alert: Uttarakhand's Adi Kailash And Om Parvat Yatra To Begin Soon; Know Everything Here

Adi Kailash And Om Parvat Yatra |

Adi Kailash, also known as Chota Kailash, is a mountain which is located in the Himalayan mountain range in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. It is the second most important peak among the group of five separate peaks in the Himalayas at different sites, collectively known as the Panch Kailash. The annual yatra, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, is set to begin from May 1, 2026, whereas Om Parvat yatra, which is also located in Pithoragarh, is a sacred pilgrimage focused on visiting the 6,191-metre-high Om Parvat, famous for the naturally formed Om symbol.

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Adi Kailash and Om Parvat yatra to begin soon

The 2026 Adi Kailash Yatra and Om Parvat Yatra 2026 have been officially announced. Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) has geared up for this year's yatra, which is going to start from May 1. The district administration has intensified preparations. Officials inspected facilities, reviewing healthcare, water management, security, and infrastructure to ensure smooth management amid expected high pilgrim and tourist inflow this year.

KMVN has included three different packages

This time, KMVN has included three different packages, including other pilgrimage sites of Kumaon like Kaichi Dham, Jageshwar, and Patal Bhuvaneshwar. According to the General Manager of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, different packages have been prepared for the 9-day journey starting from Haldwani and ending in Haldwani. The price of these packages has been kept at around 45 thousand per person. During this journey, devotees will reach Pithoragarh, Dharchula, Gunji, Nabhidang, and Jyolingkong. From Haldwani, pilgrims will be able to see the holy Adi Kailash and Om Parvat.

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Other religious sites

During the return journey, tourists will also be brought through beautiful destinations like Munsyari, Chaukori, and Almora. The devotees will have the opportunity to visit many important religious places, including Nabhidang, Kali Temple, Gaurikund, Kuti Village, Parvati Sarovar, and Pandav Sarovar, among others.

Different routes for the yatra

Keeping in mind the convenience, three different routes have been prepared this year. The journey will be operated from Haldwani, Tanakpur, and Dharchula. The journey will be completed in eight days. The package will include accommodation, food, local transportation, and other necessary facilities.

How to book?

Tourists can book online through the official website of the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam or private tour operators. Bookings require a 6 to 10-day itinerary from Kathgodam, including Inner Line Permits (ILP) and mandatory travel insurance. Key documents include an Aadhaar card and a medical fitness certificate.

Adi Kailash Yatra | TripAdvisor

About Adi Kailash Yatra

The Adi Kailash Yatra is a sacred pilgrimage to Adi Kailash, located in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand near the India–Tibet border. Revered as a replica of Mount Kailash, it holds deep spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. The journey involves trekking through scenic valleys, high-altitude terrain, and remote villages, offering both religious fulfilment and breathtaking Himalayan views. Pilgrims also visit Parvati Sarovar during the yatra.

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Om Parvat Yatra | TripAdvisor

About Om Parvat Yatra

The Om Parvat Yatra is a revered pilgrimage to Om Parvat, located in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand near the India–Nepal border. The mountain is famous for a natural snow formation resembling the sacred “Om” symbol. The journey involves high-altitude travel through rugged terrain and offers spiritual fulfilment along with stunning Himalayan landscapes and a sense of divine connection.