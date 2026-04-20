What Is Panchmukhi Doli That Departs From Omkareshwar Temple For The Kedarnath Yatra

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Char Dham Yatra, also known as Choti Char Dham Yatra, is one of the most significant Hindu pilgrimages, which is situated in Uttarakhand. The gates of Char Dham Yatra open once a year, while Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, which are dedicated to Goddess Ganga and Yamuna, have already begun from Sunday, April 19, 2026; however, Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham gates are yet to open. Devotees who have been waiting eagerly for the annual pilgrimage have good news. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham has already begun on Sunday with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhji palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple.

What is Panchmukhi palanquin?

The Panchmukhi palanquin or Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath marks the sacred annual procession of Baba Kedar from his winter abode at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath to the Kedarnath Dham. The Doli carries the Panchmukhi, which means the five-faced idol of Lord Kedarnath, moving from the winter abode to the high-altitude shrine. The Panchmukhi of Lord Kedarnath symbolises the five forms of Lord Shiva. The procession takes several days, featuring traditional music, Vedic chants, and devotees gathering who accompany the idol on foot.

Kedarnath To Open on April 22 |

Kedarnath Yatra begins from Omkareshwar Temple

The palanquin of Baba Kedarnath has departed from Omkareshwar Temple in the morning following traditional Vedic rites and temple customs on Sunday, April 19, 2025. Officials, priests, and devotees participated in the ceremony. The highly decorated doli with flowers and garlands will have three halts, and the procession will undertake a multi-day journey before reaching the shrine.

Panchmukhi doli will reach Gaurikund today

The yatra, which has already begun, reached Phata on April 19, and the palanquin will reach Gaurikund on Monday, April 20, 2026. Gaurikund is a sacred pilgrimage site which is located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Gaurikund is dedicated to Goddess Parvati, who is believed to have meditated here for Lord Shiva.

The Panchmukhi Doli travels through several towns and villages, drawing thousands of devotees who gather to seek blessings and witness the sacred procession. The journey reflects centuries-old traditions and highlights the strong cultural and religious ties of the region. Upon reaching Kedarnath, the idol is ceremonially reinstated in the temple, marking its reopening for pilgrims after the winter closure.

Kedarnath Dham doors will open on April 22

According to the officials, Kedarnath Dham gate will open on April 22, a day after the final arrival of the Panchmukhi doli at Kedarnath Dham. Panchmukhi doli is scheduled to arrive at Kedarnath Dham on Tuesday, April 21, at 8 AM.