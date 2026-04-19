Gangotri And Yamunotri Dham Opens On Akshaya Tritiya; Know About The Temple Dedicated To Goddess Ganga And Yamuna

Gangotri And Yamunotri Dham |

The Char Dham Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages, especially for Hindus, which has commenced on Sunday, April 19, 2026, with the opening of the Gangotri Temple and Yamunotri Temple on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Just like every year, Yamunotri Temple and Gangotri Temple opened first on April 19, followed by Kedarnath Temple and Badrinath Temple. Both Dhams open every year on Akshaya Tritiya, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage season in Uttarakhand. In 2026, devotees are once again preparing to visit these holy Himalayan temples dedicated to Goddess Ganga and Goddess Yamuna.

Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham open on Akshaya Tritiya

After the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, both shrines were adorned with flowers, while authorities put in place extensive security and logistical arrangements for pilgrims. The ceremonial 'doli' processions of Goddess Ganga and Goddess Yamuna began earlier from their winter abodes in Mukhba and Kharsali villages, respectively. The ceremonial Doli is a sacred procession involving the transfer of the goddesses’ idols from their winter abodes to the main shrines to mark the opening of the Char Dham Yatra.

Gangotri Dham |

The idols are accompanied by priests

The idols of Goddess Ganga and Goddess Yamuna are accompanied by priests, devotees and the Indian Army band. All together, they chant Jai Maa Gange and Jai Maa Yamuna. The idols are carried in a traditional palanquin which is decorated with flowers. You must be thinking why the idols move from temples in winter and the temples remain closed, so the answer is because Gangotri and Yamunotri become inaccessible due to heavy snowfall and that is why, through Doli, the deities are moved safely to lower altitudes for the winter (Mukhwa/Kharsali) and returned to the high-altitude shrines for the summer.

Yamunotri Dham |

About Gangotri Temple

Gangotri Temple, located in Uttarkashi district at an altitude of around 3,100 metres, is dedicated to Goddess Ganga. According to Hindu mythology, this is the place where Goddess Ganga descended to Earth after Lord Shiva released the river from his matted locks to reduce the force of her fall. The present temple, built in white granite, is believed to have been constructed by Gorkha commander Amar Singh Thapa in the 18th century. The shrine remains open for six months and closes during winter due to heavy snowfall.

Yamunotri Dham

Yamunotri Temple, situated at an altitude of about 3,293 metres, is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna, the sister of Yama, the god of death. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Yamuna protects devotees from untimely death and purifies the soul. The temple is also known for the Surya Kund, a hot water spring where pilgrims cook rice and potatoes as prasad.