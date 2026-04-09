Yamunotri Dham Covered In Snow: Travel Now Or Wait?

Uttarakhand is one of the most beautiful states, which is also called DevBhoomi. The state, which is surrounded by the mighty Himalayas, cascading rivers, and temples, is also known for the Chota Char Dham Yatra. The Chota Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand is one of the sacred sites that consists of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Recently, fresh spells of snowfall in Yamunotri Dham and its surrounding regions have transformed the area into a breathtaking winter landscape. Nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand, Yamunotri is one of the revered Char Dham pilgrimage sites and typically remains closed during the harsh winter months due to heavy snow and extreme weather conditions.

Yamunotri Dham witnesses fresh snowfall

Sudden weather change has led to a noticeable drop in temperatures across regions. Snowfall continues in high-altitude regions, including Yamunotri Dham in Uttarkashi district, since the night of April 7, and the lower areas witness light rain.

The recent snowfall has added to the region’s scenic beauty, attracting attention from tourists and travel enthusiasts. Snow-covered peaks, frozen trails, and crisp mountain air around the region make it visually stunning.

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Is it safe to visit during snowfall?

While it may seem like an ideal time for snow lovers, visiting Yamunotri during ongoing snowfall requires careful consideration. However, for general tourists or pilgrims, it is advisable to plan a visit during the official yatra season.

Temple will be opening on these dates

The Char Dham Yatra will commence on April 19, 2026, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Gangotri Temple - April 19

Yamunotri Temple - April 19

Kedarnath Temple - April 22

Badrinath Temple - April 23

During snowfall, accessibility remains a major concern. Roads become slippery or blocked due to snow accumulation. Landslides and sudden weather changes are also common in high-altitude regions, posing potential risks to travellers. Additionally, most accommodation options and facilities remain limited or shut during this period.

Usually, snowfall ends at the end of March, but this year, the snowfall still continues, covering the sites in snow. If you visit the Char Dham Yatra, it is advisable to check whether officials have delayed or paused the journey due to heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions. Do not plan to travel in bad weather conditions.