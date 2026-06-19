CM Omar Abdullah Offers Prayers At Kheer Bhawani Temple Ahead Of The Revered Mela In Jammu & Kashmir; What's So Special About It?

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the revered Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal district on Thursday, June 18, 2026. He offered prayers in the temple which is dedicated to Ragnya Devi, and popularly known as Mata Kheer Bhawani. His visit comes ahead of the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, one of the most significant religious gatherings for Kashmiri Pandits. His visit comes as preparations gather pace for the festival, which attracts thousands of devotees from across the country.

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Preparations and arrangements

The CM also reviewed the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Kheer Bhawani Mela, which is set to be organised on June 22, 2026. CM Abdullah prayed for peace, prosperity, and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. He also reviewed arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the annual mela, including security, medical services, transportation, sanitation, and other facilities to ensure a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims. Officials have assured that all necessary measures are in place to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for devotees.

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CM Abdullah said that it's a symbol of Kashmir’s long-standing traditions

Highlighting the importance of the mela, Abdullah described it as a symbol of Kashmir's long-standing traditions of communal harmony, mutual respect, and cultural coexistence. He said that June 22 is an auspicious occasion of Kheer Bhawani Mela. People from all over the world will gather to have seek darshan of the Goddess. He also interacted with temple priests and local administration for arrangement feedback.

About the Kheer Bhawani temple and its grand mela

Located at Tulmulla in central Kashmir, the Kheer Bhawani Temple is dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi, an incarnation of Goddess Durga. The shrine which sits in the middle of a natural spring, holds immense spiritual importance for the Kashmiri Pandit community and has been a symbol of faith and cultural heritage for centuries. The term kheer refers to a milk and rice pudding that is offered to propitiate the goddess.

The Kheer Bhawani Mela is traditionally observed on Jyeshtha Ashtami (in May or June), a day considered highly auspicious by devotees of the goddess. Thousands of pilgrims gather at the temple to offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek blessings. The festival derives its name from "kheer" (rice pudding), which devotees offer to the deity as part of worship. The festival celebrates the region's guardian deity (Kuldevi), Goddess Ragnya Devi.

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The mysterious spring

It is believed that water of the sacred spring mysteriously changes colour. While most colours are routine, a dark blackish hue in the water is traditionally seen as an inauspicious omen for the valley. Devotees believe it portends the future of the Kashmir Valley.