Cricketer Rishabh Pant Visits Sacred Adi Kailash And Om Parvat In Uttarakhand; Know The Spiritual Significance

Cricketer Rishabh Pant Visits Sacred Adi Kailash And Om Parvat | X/ Rishabh Pant

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant visited the revered Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in Uttarakhand on Saturday, June 13, 2026, drawing attention to two of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in the Indian Himalayas. Nestled in the Kumaon region near the Indo-Nepal border, these destinations hold immense religious and spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Strikingly, his entire itinerary was kept strictly confidential, leaving both the local administration and the general public completely unaware of his presence.

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Rishabh Pant goes to Om Parvat and Adi Kailash

Indian cricket team’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is in the spotlight this time for a different reason. The star wicketkeeper-batter of Team India has secretly visited Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in Uttarakhand. During this journey, he performed prayers and rituals, met with local people, and also spent time with ITBP personnel. Pant first arrived in the holy Adi Kailash region, where he performed and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. Following this, he visited the majestic Om Parvat, spent some peaceful time absorbing the spiritual atmosphere of the sacred peak.

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Pant visits Nabi village

After spending quiet time in Adi Kailash and Om Parvat, the cricketer travelled to Nabi village in the Vyas Valley, where he spent the night at a local homestay. Rishabh Pant also spent time with the Indian Army. He spent quality time with the soldiers and shared breakfast with them after his vehicle suffered a tyre puncture near the Gunji region. He got immediate assistance from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel stationed in the area.

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Pant shared glimpses of his spiritual journey on X

Rishabh Pant shared glimpses of his spiritual journey on the social media platform X where he was seen offering prayers amid the breathtaking Himalayan landscape. His visit has inspired many devotees and travel enthusiasts to learn more about these sacred sites. Sharing some pictures of his spiritual journey, he wrote, "ॐ नमः शिवाय 🔱🕉️🙏🏾🥀 There’s something truly special about our Uttarakhand. 🏔️✨."

Om Parvat Yatra | TripAdvisor

About Om Parvat and Adi Kailash

The Adi Kailash Yatra is a sacred pilgrimage to Adi Kailash, located in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand near the India–Tibet border. Revered as a replica of Mount Kailash, it holds deep spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, Om Parvat is a sacred Himalayan peak in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand near the Indo-Nepal border. It stands at 15,200 feet and is renowned for a miraculous, naturally formed snow pattern of the sacred 'Om' (ॐ) symbol.