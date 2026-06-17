Ambubachi Mela 2026: Northeast Frontier Railway Announces Special Train Services From Alipurduar And New Jalpaiguri For Pilgrims

Ambubachi Mela 2026 |

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced special trains ahead of the Ambubachi Mela for smooth, safe, and comfortable travel for thousands of devotees expected to attend the revered annual Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple. The sacred festival is set to commence on Tuesday, June 22, 2026. Anticipating an increase in the number of devotees this year, the NFR has introduced a range of passenger-focused measures, including round-the-clock ticketing facilities, deployment of additional railway and security personnel, and more.

NFR announces special trains

To facilitate the travel of thousands of devotees attending the Ambubachi Mela 2026 at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Assam, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will operate three special unreserved train services, consisting of nearly 50 coaches. These will connect two primary destinations in North Bengal and Assam—Alipurduar and New Jalpaiguri. The initiative aims to ensure smooth and convenient transportation for pilgrims travelling to Guwahati during one of the region's most significant religious gatherings.

Special arrangements for pilgrims

Apart from launching special trains for pilgrims, the NFR will also provide other services, including the establishment of help desks, inquiry facilities, and distribution of food packets. In addition, numerous regular passenger trains are being temporarily augmented with extra coaches to increase carrying capacity during the Ambubachi Mela festival period.

As part of the special train arrangements, Train No. 05661 Kamakhya–Alipurduar Junction one-way special will depart from Kamakhya on Friday, June 19, whereas Train Nos. 05444/05445 Alipurduar–Kamakhya–Alipurduar will run daily from June 20 to June 22 and from June 24 to June 27, 2026. The services will provide smooth connectivity between Assam and North Bengal during the festival.

Ambubachi Mela 2026

The Ambubachi Mela is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya, symbolising the fertility of the Earth. It is one of India's largest spiritual gatherings, drawing millions of devotees, especially tantrics and saints, not only from across the country but also from around the world. During this time, the doors of the temple sanctum are sealed as the goddess is believed to be in her annual menstrual cycle.\