Planning The Tungnath-Chandrashila Trek? IMD Issues Rain And Thunderstorm Advisory

Tungnath-Chandrashila Trek |

Adventure enthusiasts planning to trek to Tungnath and Chandrashila in Uttarakhand should take note of the latest weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Authorities have warned of rain, thunderstorms, and lightning activity in the region and have advised trekkers to avoid the route during the afternoon hours, when weather conditions are expected to deteriorate.

Amid the increasing flow of pilgrims and tourists to the third Kedarnath shrine, Tungnath Dham, and the Chandrashila trek, the Rudraprayag police have further strengthened security and launched a special vigilance campaign. In view of the constantly changing weather and potential natural hazards in the Himalayan region, the police administration has issued a safety alert for travellers. They have urged travellers not to proceed in case of inclement weather.

IMD issues a weather alert

The Meteorological Department has warned of the serious possibility of heavy rain, hailstorms, and lightning in the mountainous regions. In response to this weather warning, the administration has been put on high alert. Considering the sudden changes in weather, strong winds, dense fog, and slippery conditions in the high-altitude areas, the administration has taken the important decision to close trekking beyond Chandrashila after 12 PM daily.

About Tungnath-Chandrashila

The Tungnath-Chandrashila trek, located in the Rudraprayag district, is among the most popular trekking routes in the Himalayas. It attracts thousands of visitors every year for its breathtaking mountain views and spiritual significance. Tungnath is revered as the highest Shiva temple in the world, while Chandrashila Peak offers panoramic views of Himalayan giants such as Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Chaukhamba.

Chandrashila: A place prone to sudden changes in weather

According to the police, the area is prone to sudden changes in weather and lightning strikes in the afternoon, posing a serious threat to life and property. Continuous announcements are being made via loudspeakers installed within the Tungnath temple complex to inform pilgrims of the latest weather information, safety guidelines, and necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incident.