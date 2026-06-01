Badrinath, Kedarnath And Hemkund Yatra Temporarily Suspended Amid Heavy Rainfall; Here's To Know Everything

Badrinath, Kedarnath And Hemkund Yatra Temporarily Suspended |

The pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Hemkund Sahib has been temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions in Uttarakhand's Garhwal. Authorities announced the decision as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees, as continuous rains have increased the risk of landslides, slippery roads, and falling debris along the pilgrimage routes. Authorities have stopped vehicles from proceeding further until a detailed assessment of the weather conditions and the status of the pilgrimage routes is completed.

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The spiritual sites are at halt

The administration in Uttarakhand has temporarily suspended the movement of pilgrims travelling towards Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Hemkund Sahib due to continuous rainfall in the upper Himalayan region. Officials are continuously monitoring the weather and road conditions closely. Pilgrims have been urged to remain patient and strictly follow the official guidelines.

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The ANI has shared the Garhwal Commissioner's statement on X and wrote, "In view of continuous rainfall and adverse weather conditions, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop has directed that the Kedarnath Yatra be temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. Emphasising that the safety of pilgrims remains the top priority, he instructed officials to take all necessary precautions. The yatra will resume once weather conditions improve, and it is deemed safe to do so."

IMD issues a yellow alert

The mountaineering region of Uttarakhand is experiencing bad weather conditions. The IMD had issued a yellow alert on Monday, June 1, 2026. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Keeping in mind the safety of pilgrims and the smooth conduct of the yatra, pilgrims have been advised to halt at the nearest safe locations wherever they are, as per the statement of the local weather department.

Read Also Kedarnath Yatra Temporarily Halted Due to Adverse Weather, Pilgrims Asked To Wait

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About the pilgrimage sites

The Badrinath and Kedarnath temples are part of the Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant Hindu pilgrimages, which attracts thousands of devotees every year. Whereas Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh pilgrimage site located at a high altitude, also witnesses heavy footfall during the yatra season. Sri Hemkund Sahib is one of the highest and most revered Sikh shrines, which is located at an altitude of 4,329 meters.