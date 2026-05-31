Kedarnath Yatra Temporarily Halted Due to Adverse Weather, Pilgrims Asked To Wait

Kedarnath Yatra 2023 | FPJ

Dehradun: The Kedarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure in view of continuous rainfall and adverse weather conditions in the region, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop said on Sunday.

He directed officials to accord top priority to the safety of pilgrims and said the pilgrimage would resume once weather conditions improve and the route is declared safe.

Pilgrims have been advised to check the latest weather updates before undertaking the journey and to strictly follow instructions issued by the administration.

Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored and all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

The district administration has instructed officials to stop pilgrims at the nearest holding areas and other safe locations until further orders.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the yatra has been halted for the time being due to inclement weather and an orange alert issued for the region.

Police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and other emergency agencies have been placed on alert. Officials said the pilgrimage will be resumed as soon as weather conditions return to normal.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate,, Rudraprayg Vishal Mishra is continuously monitoring weather conditions and the status of pilgrimage routes. Officials deployed in sensitive areas, including Sonprayag and Gaurikund, have been directed not to allow any pilgrim to proceed further until conditions improve.

The administration is also keeping a close watch on the yatra route through CCTV surveillance from the control room to ensure the safety of pilgrims and enable a swift response to any emergency.