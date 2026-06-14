World's Highest Jagannath Temple In Odisha: Know About This Sacred Temple Stand Above The Clouds

World's Highest Jagannath Temple |

Puri's Jagannath Temple is one of the most significant temples in the world and is also one of the four principal Hindu pilgrimage sites, known as the Bada Char Dham. But did you know that there is another temple within the state dedicated to Lord Jagannath, and it is the world's highest Jagannath temple? Found something interesting? Keep reading to know more about this sacred temple.

The World's Highest Jagannath Temple

Nestled amidst the picturesque Eastern Ghats of Odisha, the Jagannath Temple, located atop Mahendragiri Hills in the Gajapati district, is widely known as the world's highest Jagannath temple. Perched at an altitude of approximately 4,925 feet (about 1,500 metres) above sea level, this sacred shrine offers devotees a unique spiritual experience, often appearing to stand above a blanket of clouds during the monsoon season.

Divine atmosphere

Unlike the grand architecture of the main temple in Puri, this sacred shrine is nestled within a natural, secluded cave, reflecting raw spiritual devotion. It is a must-visit destination for nature lovers and spiritual seekers. During the monsoon and winter months, devotees and trekkers often find themselves literally walking through floating clouds. The journey requires trekking through dense forests across multiple hilltops, making it a rigorous yet rewarding pilgrimage for adventure enthusiasts.

About Mahendragiri Hill: A link to mythology

Mahendragiri Hill is one of the highest mountain peaks in the Eastern Ghats. In Hindu mythology, it is believed to be associated with Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who is said to have meditated here. The hill is home to ancient temples dedicated to Parashurama, Kunti, and Yudhishthira, attracting pilgrims throughout the year.