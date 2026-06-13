Kianchi Dham Mela 2026: Know Date, Significance And Why It Is Dedicated To Neem Karoli Baba?

Kianchi Dham Mela 2026 |

The annual Kainchi Dham Mela is one of the most revered spiritual gatherings in Uttarakhand, which draws thousands of devotees from across India and around the world. In 2026, the Kainchi Dham Mela will be observed on June 15, marking the foundation day of the famous Kainchi Dham Ashram established by the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. It is located in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

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About Kainchi Dham Mela 2026

Kainchi Dham has become a significant pilgrimage destination for devotees seeking spiritual guidance, peace and blessings. The ashram was founded in 1964 by Neem Karoli Baba, who is widely regarded as a saint known for his teachings on unconditional love, service, devotion and compassion. Devotees from various states come here for the annual fair. Since the establishment of the ashram, the foundation day has been celebrated every year with great devotion, and special pujas, feasts and distribution of prasad are organised on this occasion.

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Why Kainchi Dham is Named So

The term "Kainchi" means "scissors" in Hindi and refers to the crossing of two hills that form a scissor-like shape around the ashram. Every year, the foundation day is celebrated with great devotion through prayers, bhajans, spiritual discourses and community meals (bhandara). Devotees gather in large numbers to pay homage to Neem Karoli Baba and participate in the sacred festivities.

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Who Was Neem Karoli Baba?

Neem Karoli Baba is considered one of the country's most renowned saints. He was born in Akbarpur, Uttar Pradesh. His real name was Lakshmi Narayan Sharma and he lived a very simple life. After being married at the age of 11 by his parents, he left home to become a wandering saint in 1958. Neem Karoli Baba died in September 1973 in Vrindavan, where a samadhi has been built in his memory.

Neem Karoli Baba's influence extends far beyond India. Over the years, several prominent international figures, including Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, have spoken about visiting or being inspired by the saint's teachings and the spiritual atmosphere of Kainchi Dham.