Shravani Mela 2026: Everything To Know About The Fair Held At Baidyanath Temple In Shravan

Shravani Mela at Baidyanath Temple |

Baidyanath Temple is one of the most sacred sites in India, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in Deoghar, in the Santhal Parganas division. It is also one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Shravani Mela is one of the largest and most significant religious fairs in India, celebrated annually during the holy month of Shravan. The month-long event is held at the revered Baidyanath Temple, also known as Baba Baidyanath Dham, which attracts millions of devotees from across the country.

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About the Shravani Mela 2026

The Shravani is a moth-ling festival which is held every year at the Ban Baidyanath Temple. During this time, millions of pilgrims known as Kanwariyas undertake a sacred journey carrying holy water from the Ganges River in Sultanganj, Bihar, to offer it to Lord Shiva at Baidyanath Temple. The devotees walk nearly 105 kilometres barefoot, chanting "Bol Bam" and expressing their devotion throughout the pilgrimage. The event is managed by the Jharkhand government and the district administrations.

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The fair usually begins with the start of the Shravan month and continues until its conclusion. During this period, Deoghar transforms into a spiritual hub, witnessing a massive influx of worshippers, saints, and visitors. Special arrangements are made by local authorities to manage crowds, provide medical assistance, and ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience. This year, the festival will begin on July 31.

Ban on mobile phones

During the Shravani Mela, devotees will be barred from entering the Baba Baidyanath complex. Restrictions aim to strengthen security and the movement of lakhs of devotees expected in the Shravan month. The significance of Shravani Mela is rooted in Hindu mythology.

According to Hindu belief, the offering of Ganga water to Lord Shiva is considered highly auspicious and is believed to fulfil devotees' wishes, remove obstacles, and bring prosperity. Many devotees observe fasts and participate in special prayers during the holy month.

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Baba Baidyanath Dham mythology

Baba Baidyanath Dham is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and its legend is associated with the demon king Ravana. Upon seeking ultimate power, Ravana performed intense penance and offered his ten heads to Lord Shiva. Touched by his devotion, Lord Shiva healed Ravana's wounds, earning the name Baidyanath (the divine physician).