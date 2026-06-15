Somvati Amavasya Celebrations In India: Spiritual Gatherings And Ritual Baths Mark Auspicious Day Amid Tight Security Arrangements

Somvati Amavasya Celebrations In India |

Somvati Amavasya, or Somavati, is a new moon day that falls on a Monday (Somvar) in traditional Hindu calendar. It is considered a highly auspicious day and millions of people take a holy dip in sacred rivers like Ganga and Yamuna on the day. Married men and women also perform different pujas and rituals and also undertake Somavara Amavasya Vrat.

In 2026, the auspicious day is celebrated on Monday, June 15, 2026, which also marks this year's first Amavasya. To observe, devotees from around the country gathered at the ghats to perform Pitru Tarpan rituals and to take holy baths in sacred rivers. Security has been tightened, and special arrangements have been made by administrations for devotees.

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Somvati Amavasya celebrations in India

On the auspicious day of Somvati Amavasya, devotees from different states mark the celebrations by visiting ghats and performing rituals to seek special blessing.

Devotees gather at Ganga ghats in Haridwar

On Somvati Amavasya, many worshippers gathered at the Ganga ghats in Haridwar. Officials implemented extensive security measures, including designated zones and elite units. Due to the convergence of the Amavasya bathing rituals and the busy Char Dham Yatra season, the Uttarakhand Police typically deploy traffic diversions and heightened security throughout Haridwar to ensure smooth flow of both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

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Large number of devotees gathered in Ujjain

During Adhik Maas, a large number of devotees gathered in Ujjain to take a holy dip in Shipra River, perform rituals and offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar. Thousands of devotees were also gathered in the early morning in Narmadapuram, MP at Sethani Ghat and took holy bath in Narmada River.

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Crowd gathered in Chitrakoot

On the auspicious occasion of the sacred Somvati Amavasya (new moon day) of the month of Jyeshtha, the religious city of Chitrakoot was filled with a sea of faith. Millions of devotees, arriving from various parts of the country, bathed in the sacred Mandakini River. Large number of devotees also performed rituals in Saryu River in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

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Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, thousands of devotees gathered at Teerthraj Machkund in Dholpur to take a holy dip, offer prayers, and perform religious rituals. A massive crowd of devotees gathered at Pushkar, the holy lake in Ajmer district, from early morning, with an estimated two hundred thousand people bathing in the sacred lake, performing charity, offering prayers, and performing puja.