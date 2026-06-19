Muharram 2026: Iran Marks First Night Of Muharram Mourning Ceremonies In Tehran; The First Month Of Islamic Calendar Begins

Iran Marks First Night Of Muharram Mourning Ceremonies In Tehran | Photo Credit: X/ PressTV Extra

Muharram is one of the most sacred festivals which is observed around the world. It marks the first month of the Islamic calendar. Iran marked the first night of Muharram mourning ceremonies in Tehran as Muslims across the world welcomed the beginning of Muharram on June 17, 2026. The month holds profound religious significance, particularly for Shia Muslims, who commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

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Tehran marks first night mourning

In Tehran, thousands of people attended the first night of Muharram mourning ceremonies on June 17, 2026. The occasion commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), along with his loyal companions during the Battle of Karbala approximately 14 centuries ago. Devotees gathered at mosques, religious centers, and community halls to participate in traditional mourning rituals. The ceremonies included recitations of elegies, sermons recounting the events of Karbala, and prayers dedicated to Imam Hussain and his companions. Black banners and symbolic decorations were displayed across public spaces, reflecting the solemn nature of the observances.

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Night gatherings in Tehran

In Iran's capital, large black mourning flags were displayed at key intersections such as the Enghelab-e-Eslami Roundabout. Crowds gather each night, merging profound spiritual commitment with demonstrations of solidarity and national cohesion. Key religious sites, such as the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad and Hazrat Masoumeh in Qom, hold special events celebrating the start of the lunar month. Many people were also seen raising the flag of Iran and Ali Hosseini Khamenei flag.

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Read Also Muharram 2026: Everything To Know About The First Month Of The Islamic Lunar Calendar

Muharram significance and observance

Muharram is regarded as one of the four sacred months in Islam. While it marks the beginning of a new Islamic year, the month is observed with grief and remembrance rather than celebration among many Muslim communities. The first ten days of Muharram are especially important, culminating in Ashura on the 10th day, which commemorates Imam Hussain's sacrifice in Karbala, located in present-day Iraq.