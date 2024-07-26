Farah Khan's Mother Menka Irani Passes Away At 79, Days After Undergoing Multiple Surgeries

Menka Irani, the mother of filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan, passed away on July 26, Friday. The news was shared by Kamaal R Khan on his social media handle.

Farah's mother was 79 when she breathed her last.

The heartbreaking news comes days after Farah had revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone multiple surgeries. On her birthday on July 12, Farah had penned a heartfelt note for her mother and had lauded her strength.

"We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menka.. she's been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries," she wrote.

"Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home. Can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you," she wrote.

Friends of Farah and Sajid were seen reaching their residence to extend their support and condolences.

Menka was the sister of former child actors Honey Irani, who later married Javed Akhtar, and Daisy Irani. She is survived by her two children -- Farah and Sajid.

Not many know but Menka also acted in the film Bachpan in 1963, which starred Salman Khan's father Salim Khan.

In an earlier interview, Farah had revealed how their mother brought Sajid and her up after their father lost all money and died due to alcohol addiction. "We’d lost all our money, dad’s film had flopped. We had a riches to rags story," she had said.