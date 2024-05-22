Farah Khan Calls 'Kanjoos' Chunky Panday & Asks For ₹500; Here's What Happened Next

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Farah Khan joined Kapil Sharma on his show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, for a new episode after a remarkable and enjoyable one with pop singer Ed Sheeran. The trailer of Farah and Anil's episode, shared by the makers on social media, promises fun and excitement. During the episode, Farah proved that actor Chunky Panday is the biggest 'miser' in the Hindi film industry.

Here's What Happened Between Farah & Chunky

Farah opened up about the most ‘kanjoos’ person in Bollywood. She was questioned, “Who is more kanjoos between Anil and Farah?” and the choreographer revealed that both of them are generous.

Revealing who she thinks is the most ‘kanjoos’ in the industry, Farah said, "There is only one person, Chunky Panday. I swear. Bring me my phone. I will call him and ask for 500 rupees.”

She then called Chunky and put him on speaker, and asked, “Chunky, listen I need Rs 500.”

To which the actor humorously replies, “Who do you want to talk to?”

The trailer wraps up with an impromptu dance performance by the guests, promising a fun-filled episode.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chunky was last seen in his daughter Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverkonda's Liger, and in the Tamil film Sardar. On the other hand, Farah had a cameo in Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan.