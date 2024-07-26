Gyaarah Gyaarah OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra's Thriller Web Series

Gyaarah Gyaarah OTT Release Date | Trailer

Gyaarah Gyaarah is a suspense thriller series which is all set to release in August 2024. In the series, Kritika Kamra and Raghav Juyal will play the lead roles.

When and where to watch Gyaarah Gyaarah?

The upcoming series is scheduled to release on August 9, 2024. It will be available on ZEE5. Taking to X, the streaming platform shared the trailer of the series with a caption that read, "An event for the ages in every timeline! ✨ From the epic trailer launch to the lively cast and crew interactions, this event was totally worth the hype! 🤩 #GyaarahGyaarah Trailer is out now, premieres 9th August."

An event for the ages in every timeline! ✨ From the epic trailer launch to the lively cast and crew interactions, this event was totally worth the hype! 🤩

#GyaarahGyaarah Trailer is out now, premieres 9th August, only on #ZEE5#GyaarahGyaarah #GyaarahGyaarahOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/5jnrdjogxN — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) July 25, 2024

Plot

The eight-episodic series revolves around three different timelines. Gyaarah Gyaarah trailer opens with a background voice that says the police unit will be working on cold murder cases that have remained unsolved for many years. What happens when they start solving mystery cases and discover a young girl's dead body? Will they be able to find out the dark and hidden truth?

Cast and production of Gyaarah Gyaarah

The series features Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Aakash Dixit and Dhairya Karwa. It is based on the South Korean drama, Signal, created by Park Ji-young and Choi Jin-hee.

Gyaarah Gyaarah is written by Sunjoy Shekhar and Puja Banerjee. Karan Johar has produced the series with Apoorva Mehta, Achin Jain and Gunnet Monga under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.