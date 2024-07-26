Chandu Champion OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kartik Aaryan's Sports Biopic

Chandu Champion OTT Release Date | Trailer

Chandu Champion stars Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar, who was India's first paralympic gold medalist. The sports biopic was released in theatres on June 14, 2024, and it received a positive response from critics and audiences. It is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Chandu Champion?

The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video; however, it is only available on a rental basis. Kabir Khan, known for films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and 83, directed the film.

Plot

The film tells the story of a young boy named Murlikant who grows up in a small village called Peth Islampur in Maharashtra. He develops a feeling of patriotism at a very young age and decides to win a gold medal in the Olympics for his country, which leads to the beginning of his journey toward becoming something he had only thought of. Murlikant joins the Indian Army Corps and trains as a boxer. Finally, after much struggle, he manages to acquire the position to represent India at the International Services Meet. Will he be able to win the gold medal for India and fulfill his dream of paying tribute to India?

Cast

The movie features Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar (Chandu), Ganesh Yadav as Ganpat Bhau, Vijay Raaz as Tiger Ali, Rajpal Yadav as Topaz, Yashpal Sharma as Uttam Singh, Aniruddh Dave as Jagannath Rajaram Petkar, Hemangi Kavi, Adonis Kapsalis as Carlos Pedroza, Brijendra Kala, Hemant Choudhary, Sonali Kulkarni and Bhagyashri Borse.

About Chandu Champion

The film is written by Kabir Khan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films. Sudeep Chatterjee has done the cinematography and Nitin Baid has edited the film.