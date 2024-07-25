Bloody Ishq OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch Avika Gor's Horror Movie

Bloody Ishq OTT Release Date | Trailer

Bloody Ishq is a horror thriller film starring Vardhan Puri and Avika Gor in the lead roles. The film was initially scheduled to be released in theatres, according to the makers. However, later, they decided to release it directly on OTT. It is set to be released in July 2024.

When and where to watch Bloody Ishq?

The thriller film is set to premeire on July 26, 2024. It will release on Disney + Hotstar. Taking to Instagram, the streaming platform shared the poster of the film and captioned, "As the haunted mansion whispers her name, love becomes a lie. Hold your breath, #BloodyIshq streaming from July 26."

Plot

The film narrates the story of a married woman named Neha who lives on a Scottish island, after she loses her memory in a tragic incident. When she asks about her memory loss, her husband tells her that she fell in deep water which resulted into the loss. However, she soon starts experiencing paranormal activities, and she gets to know the man she loves a lot has many dark secrets (raaz). What does she do? How does she figure out the truth? The film reveals the truth.

Cast and production of Bloody Ishq

The film's cast includes Avika Gor as Neha, Shyam Kishore, Jeniffer Piccinato, and Vardhan Puri, among others. Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, the directors of Raaz and 1920, have written and directed the film with Suhrita Das. Rakesh Juneja has produced the movie under the banner of Hare Krishna Media Tech and Houseful Motion Pictures. Naren Gedia has done the cinematography, and Kuldip Mehan has edited the film.