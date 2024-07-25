Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey's Film

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba OTT Release Date | X

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. It is an upcoming romantic thriller which is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba?

The second installment of the thriller film will release on August 9, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the film's trailer with a caption that reads, "Ishq, insaaf, aur inteqaam ka intezaam ho jaye? 👀 🥀Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba iss rahasya ko mitane, on 9 August, only on Netflix ❤️‍🔥."

Plot

The story centres around a housewife named Rani, who presumes she lost her husband, Rishabh, in an explosion while feeding stray dogs outside her house. When police investigate the tragic incident, they find out that Rani tried to kill his husband by reading a thriller romantic book, which Rani mentioned in her statement. Rani and Rishabh are reunited, but he loses his left hand. In the midst of this, Rani develops an extramarital affair with Abhimanyu and tries to get rid of her husband. When cops arrest Rani after a lengthy investigation, she tries to flee with the help of Rishabh.

Cast and production of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

The film cast includes Taapsee Pannu as Rani Kashyap, Vikrant Massey as Rishabh Saxena, Bhumika Dube, Aditya Srivastava as Kishore Rawat, Sunny Kaushal as Abhimanyu and Jimmy Shergill as Mrityunjay. It is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai. The sequel film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T Series Films.