Dus June Kii Raat OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tusshar Kapoor's Debut Web Series

Dus June Ki Raat OTT Release Date | Trailer

Dus June Kii Raat stars Tusshar Kapoor in the lead role. The actor is all set to make his digital debut in this upcoming thriller web series. The crime thriller will release in August 2024.

When and where to watch Dus June Ki Raat?

The series is set to release on August 4, 2024 on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series and captioned, "Twist, turns aur Panauti se bhari ek kahani. Dus June Kii Raat, streaming 4th August onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

Tushar Kapoor opened up about the show and said, "When I first read the script of 'Dus June Ki Raat,' I was instantly intrigued by the character and its narrative. It is a unique blend of comedy, drama and suspense, promising a fun watch for audiences. I am super stoked to be back in my favourite genre of comedy with this series, and I am confident that viewers will enjoy it as well."

Plot

Dus June Ki Raat is set in a small town named Raniganj. It narrates the story of a miserable man, Bhayesh, who is called Panauti because he was born on a tragic day when his father died. The trailer shows that he is considered bad luck in the whole town. Whenever someone meets him, something bad occurs. However, his life turns upside down when he finds a dead body inside an abandoned theatre.

Cast and production

Along with Tusshar Kapoor, the series features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Puppy, Shaan Groverr as Battu, Ajay Rawat as Bijon, Mia Magar as Rumpa, Bijou Thaangjam as Gogoi, Surbhi Talodiya, Leena Sharma, Satyen Chaturvedi, Rohit Gill, Farheen Falak, Sumit Arora and Vivek Tripathi in pivotal roles. It is directed by Ektaa Kapoor and Tabrez Khan under ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd.