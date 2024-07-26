Savi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla's Film

Savi OTT Release Date | Trailer

Savi is a crime thriller based on the American film The Next Three Days. It stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on May 31, 2024, and it received mixed reviews from critics. It is available to watch on OTT.

Where to watch Savi?

The action film is premiering on Netflix. Taking to X, the streaming platform shared the poster with a caption that read, "A prison escape locked with suspense, sentiment and heart. All lines get blurred in this edge of the seat thriller. Watch Savi, now on Netflix!"

Opening up about the movie, Divya Khossla said, "I am very proud to say that our film Savi is a modernised version of the tale of Sati Savitri, and I am sure the Indian audiences will love it. Every woman will relate to this film. Every woman will see the Savitri within herself after watching Savi."

Plot

The film revolves around an ordinary married woman who embarks on a journey to jailbreak her husband after she finds out that her husband, Nakul, has been arrested in charge of a false murder case. She decides to breach the security of England's deadliest prison. Will she be able to save Nakul from the danger? Or will she get entangled in the web of the criminal world? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast

The film's cast includes Anil Kapoor as Joydeep Paul, Harshvardhan Rane as Nakul Sachdeva, Divya Khossla as Savi Sachdeva, Raageshwari Loomba as Simrit, Himanshi Choudhary as Ayesha Hassan, Jacob Medows as Slim Jim, Supreet Bedi as Anu, Adrian Stretton as Detective Lucus and Hadelin de Ponteves as Rox with others.

All about Savi

The thriller film is written by Parveez Shaikh and Aseem Arora. It is an adaptation of Paul Haggis's film The Next Three Days. Mukesh Bhatt has produced the film with Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series Films and Vishesh Mishra. Shaan Mohammad edited the film, which has collected Rs 17.81 crore at the box office.