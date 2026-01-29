 'Bimar Lag Raha': John Abraham Looks Unrecognisable After Weight Loss & New Hair Colour; Netizens React After Photos Go Viral
Updated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor John Abraham recently grabbed attention after posing with his crew members in a set of behind-the-scenes pictures that surfaced online. The actor, who is known for his rugged and muscular persona, appeared noticeably different in the photos, leaving fans curious about his new look.

In the images, John is seen smiling and posing with his team inside what appears to be a vanity van. What stood out was his changed hairstyle and hair colour - the actor now sports light brown hair with visible hints of white and grey, paired with a fresh haircut. He also looked slightly leaner than usual, giving his overall appearance a softer, more understated edge.

Dressed casually in a plain black T-shirt and black pants, John kept it simple yet striking.

While it is not clear what the actor was shooting for at the time, speculation is rife that the new look and altered physique could be for an upcoming film or project. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

John Abraham Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms
article-image

However, soon after the photos surfaced, netizens had mixed reactions. While some praised his new look, others trolled him. Some also asked if he is unwell.

Here's how netizens reacted:

John has long been regarded as one of the fittest actors in the industry. Known for his disciplined lifestyle, the actor follows a strict workout routine and clean diet, often advocating sustainable fitness over shortcuts. Even when he opts for a leaner frame, John’s commitment to strength, endurance, and overall health remains evident - a trait that has consistently set him apart in Bollywood.

For now, fans will have to wait to see whether this new avatar is tied to an exciting new role.

