Manoj Bajpayee On Being Compared With Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey & Other Actors: 'Mein Toh Bahot Kamtar Hu...'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is known for his versatile contribution to Indian cinema. With a career spanning over three decades, Bajpayee has captivated audiences with his roles in films like Satya, Shool, and Gangs of Wasseypur. He recently made headlines for his film Bhaiyya Ji.

On Friday (July 26), a user on X shared the a collage of Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Rajpal Yadav, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Jitendra Kumar, and Sparsh Shrivastava, along with Manoj Bajpayee. Along with the pictyre, the user asked, "According to you - who is the most talented actor?"

Manoj responded, "सर / मैडम मैं तो बहुत ही कमतर हूँ! ये सब बहुत होनहार हैं. मैं सिर्फ़ सबसे सीख रहा हूँ. (Sir/Madam I am inferior! All of them are very talented! I am just learning from everyone)."

As soon as he responded on X, many users praised him for his humbleness and showered their love in comments. One of the users wrote, "What a humble reply. He is one of the greatest of Indian cinema. Look at his performances in Satya, Kaun, Aks, Road, Rajneeti, Shootout at Wadala, Acid Factory, Shool, GOW, Banda, and Family Man. The list is endless. My personal best though is Kaun. I watched it 10 times just for him. He irritates the hell out of us and Urmila in that. This guy deserves to be the comparison of Naseer Sahab, Pankaj Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Sanjeev Kumar etc. No doubt everyone in this picture is extremely talented but Manoj Sir is an icon so still he deserves to be part of the better list."

Another user commented, "Sir you are the best. Eagerly waiting for Family Man 3."

"Wish we have a series where all mentioned actors work together", the comment reads.

On the work front, Manoj is enjoying the success of Bhaiyya Ji. He plays the role of a retired criminal named Ram Charan. The action thriller movie is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Raza under SSO Productions and Bhanushali Studios Limited. It released on July 26, 2024, on ZEE5 after theatrical release in May.