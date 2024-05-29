Manoj Bajpayee Recalls Smoking Cigarettes With Shah Rukh Khan In Delhi: 'He Couldn't Afford To Have It Alone'

Manoj Bajpayee reminisced about his interactions with Shah Rukh Khan, where the two were members of Delhi's Barry John theatre troupe. Both of them were attempting to make a name for themselves as actors, as they had financial difficulties.

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Manoj revealed that during their theater days, he used to exchange smoke with Shah Rukh Khan. He added that they were in a theater group, and if someone was smoking, they would never smoke alone. "No one would smoke one cigarette all by themselves because no one could afford it. So if anyone had one cigarette, they had to share it with four people,” he revealed.

Manoj further expressed that even if he had the money to buy a pack of cigarettes, he had to share it with others because others had shared it with him in the past.

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Manoj also revealed that Shah Rukh had taken him to a disco for the first time. He said, "In those days, a Maruti Van, red colour, I still remember. He is the one who has taken me to a discotheque for the first time in Taj in Delhi. I mean, we were very young, we had kind of just gotten out of our adolescent age and we met. He was part of Barry John’s group for some time."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj will be next in The Family Man, Silence 2, Killer Soup, and more. He will be next in Bhaiyaa Ji, Despath, and The Fable.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film is an action thriller titled The King. It will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. As per the reports, the budget for the film is Rs 200 crore.