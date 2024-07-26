 Did You Know? Mahesh Bhatt Walked Out Of Ghulam Because Of Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherji starrer Ghulam was directed by Vikram Bhatt after Mahesh Bhatt decided to walk out of the film.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most renowned personalities. He has often shared stories from his journey in cinema. He has contributed many films to the industry, including Arth, Saaransh, Daddy, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Zakhm, and Sadak.

Do you know? Mahesh walked out of the film Ghulam starring Aamir Khan in the lead. Narrating this story from the past, the director spilled the beans on why he decided to do so.

Mahesh Reveals He Didn't Direct Ghulam Because Of Aamir Khan

Vikram Bhatt, his brother, directed Ghulam after he exited the film. It also starred Rani Mukherji. Explaining the reason, Vikram told The Indian Express that Aamir asked him a question about if he could channel all his passion and dedicate his life to the making of Ghulam. To which he gave it some thought and later backed out of the film. He said, “I choose to walk away from it. I told Aamir, I didn’t think movies meant so much to me that I would dedicate my entire life to them. It doesn’t mean so much to me and I’d be lying if I said otherwise."

He further added, “I told him if there is one person who can give his life to it, it is Vikram Bhatt. When I saw Ghulam, I announced on stage that he made a better film than I could. That is the victory of a master… That he may give an unlit candle his flame, but when the flame becomes a radiant sun, you bask in that, it is wonderful.”

The filmmaker has now written Vikram Bhatt’s Bloody Ishq. The film features Avika Gor and Vardhaan Puri in the lead. It is currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

