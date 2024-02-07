Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Jagjit Singh Had To Pay BRIBE To Get His Son's Dead Body

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently made some shocking revelations about legendary singer Jagjit Singh, who lost his son in a car accident back in 1990. Bhatt stated that post his son's death, Singh had to pay a bribe to an officer, only to get the mortal remains of the deceased.

"When the son of Jagjit Singh passed away in a tragic accident, he told me that he had to pay bribe to junior officers get his son’s body and that’s when he understood the importance of Saaransh," Bhatt shared.

He went on to say that several incidents from Singh's life were reference points for the film Saaransh, which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Jagjit Singh had a daughter as well, but she too breathed her last in 2009. Post the death of their son, Singh's wife Chitra, who was also a singer, had stopped singing completely.

Jagjit Singh has crooned some of the timeless classics of Hindi cinema, such as 'Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho', 'Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh', 'Tumko Dekha Toh', 'Hothon Se Chhu Lo Tum', among others.

Meanwhile, Saaransh recently completed 40 years of its release. It starred Anupam Kher, Rohini Hattangadi, Soni Razdan, among others. The film revolves around the story of an elderly couple living in Mumbai, trying to come to terms with the death of their only son.

Saaransh was chosen as India's official entry for the 1985 Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category, however, it was not nominated by the Academy.