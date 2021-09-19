Mahesh Bhatt Birthday Special: From 'Saaransh' to 'Zakhm', filmmaker's best movies

Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most successful and critically acclaimed directors of Bollywood. His films have left a significant mark in the Indian Cinema. He has made films on unique subjects and interesting themes. He is known for his outstanding capabilities as a director, producer and screen writer in the industry.

Mahesh Bhatt was born on September 20, 1948, in Mumbai. His mother Shirin Mohmmad Ali was a Gujarati Muslim and father Nanabhai Bhatt was a Brahmin.

Mahesh wanted to be independent. During his initial days, he started as an assistant director with film director Raj Khosla.

Mahesh Bhatt made his debut as a director at the age of 26. His first film was 'Manzilain Aur Bhi Hai', in 1974. He is the co-owner of production company 'Vishesh Films' with brother Mukesh Bhatt. The banner has delivered many successful films over the years.

The ace director is celebrating his 73rd birthday on September 20, 2021. Here are some of the best films directed by him:

Saaransh

Saaransh is a 1984 film. It was one of the most outstanding movies of that year. The film was screened at the 14th Moscow International Film Festival. It was India's official entry for the Academy Awards in Best Foreign Language Film category.

Arth

The drama film released in 1982. It featured actress Shabana Azmi, Kulbhhushan Karbhanda and Smita Patil with other supporting characters. The film gained appreciation from the critics and touched millions of hearts with its melodious Gazals.

Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke

It is a 1993 film with Amir Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. The film was loved by the audience and bagged a National Award in the category of Special Jury Award and also won Filmfare Best Film Award.

Sir

This is another hit by Bhatt. The 1993 film was a commercial success with popular music. The film launched actor Atul Agnihotari.

Ashiqui

Ashiqui is a 1990 romantic musical film, which is considered to be one of the most iconic romantic films. The sound tracks did wonders and the film is still remembered for its music.

Zakhm

The film is said to be very personal for Mahesh Bhatt. The storyline was loved and it recieved critically acclaim. The film received the Nargis Dutt Award for best feature film on National Integration.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 05:12 PM IST