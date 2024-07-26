Vivek Agnihotri Shares Old Video Of Man Falling From Mumbai Local Train: 'Every Maharashtra Govt Left Citizens To Die'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri yet again reacted to an old video of a man falling from a Mumbai local train. Expressing disappointment, he took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and said that 'seven to ten people die everyday in local train.'

Vivek wrote, "A man falls off the Mumbai local train AGAIN. SEVEN TO TEN people DIE every day in Mumbai local train accidents. Yes, every day. Can we become a ‘Vishvaguru’ by being blind to this? Every successive government in Maharashtra has left the citizens to die."

Check out the video:

In the video, the packed local train shows a man dressed in blue hanging outside. Moments later, he loses his balance and falls. Several passengers from another train, who were recording the incident, expressed their displeasure.

Recently, Agnhitori shared a video of commuters walking on railway tracks to reach their offices after the local train service failed amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The filmmaker wrote on X, “Mumbaikars walking on railway tracks to reach their office due to failure of local train service. Just ask a simple question: Can you even imagine torture of citizens like this in any civilised country?”

Take a look:

On the work front, Vivek will be seen next in The Delhi Files. It is slated to release in 2025.

Recently, he announced a new movie titled Parva: An epic tale of dharma, which is set to be an adaptation of S. L. Bhyrappa's Kannada novel and will be based on Mahabharata. The film is set to be a three-part franchise.