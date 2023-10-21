 FIRST Look: Vivek Agnihotri Announces His Next Parva, To Be Inspired By Mahabharata
On Saturday, Vivek Agnihotri announced his next film titled Parva: An Epic Tale Of Dharma.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
FIRST Look: Vivek Agnihotri Announces His Next Parva, To Be Inspired By Mahabharata | Photo Via Instagram

After the release of The Vaccine War on Saturday, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced his next film, Parva: An Epic Tale Of Dharma, in Bangalore. It is set to be based on a nook named Parva, which is written by S. L. Bhyrappa, and it will be a three-part franchise. 

As the director brought this big announcement to the audience, the team of the film was present. At the event, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, producer and actress Pallavi Joshi, co-writer, Prakash Belawadi, and author of the novel Parva, S. L. Bhyrappa were present.

While announcing his next project, 'Parva', Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, "We, at I am Buddha Production are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’: PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA."

article-image

Moreover, the actress and producer, Pallavi Joshi said, "It is a great honor to be sitting next to living legend, S. L. Bhyrappa, I never dreamt of ever this day, and happy as I am to be making 'Parva' into a film. I want to understand the mammoth responsibility that we have on our shoulders. It is not easy handling a subject like Parva, handling the vision of the author. Do you know a trip of self-exploration to our films? Parva as a film that will be made in 3 parts, but will also be making this film in two languages, Kannada and English. It is great to have our friend, Prakash Belawadi as co-writer for our project."

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's Parva will be based on a book named Parva that is written by S. L. Bhyrappa in the Kannada language. It is a retelling of the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata that is narrated through the personal reflections of the principal characters. The novel is widely praised and acclaimed as a modern classic.

article-image
