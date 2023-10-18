 After Rolling Eyes, Vivek Agnihotri Crops Out Karan Johar From National Award Winners Photo
Karan Johar received the Special Jury Award for the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah, which was produced by him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
The 69th National Film Awards ceremony was held in New Delhi on Tuesday and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri received the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film for The Kashmir Files. Several other Bollywood celebs were present at the coveted event to receive their respective awards and among them was none other than filmmaker Karan Johar.

It was only a few days ago that Agnihotri had accused KJo of "damaging India's cultural fabric", and looks like he is in no mood to mend things with the filmmaker anytime soon.

Instead, when Agnihotri shared a picture of all the winners of the National Film Awards, he conveniently cropped Karan out of it, adding further fuel to the feud fire.

The original photo of National Award winners

Agnihotri crops out KJo

On Tuesday, post the awards ceremony's conclusion, Agnihotri took to his social media handle to share photos of himself and wife Pallavi Joshi from the event.

One of the photos was the official winners frame, which featured stars like Alia Bhatt, Shreya Ghoshal, Waheeda Rehman, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, Karan Johar, and others, along with Agnihotri and Pallavi.

However, when Agnihotri shared the photo, he cropped out KJo from the frame and wrote, "Such talent. Women power."

Not just that, but when KJo went on stage to receive his National Award, Agnihotri was seen rolling his eyes and turning his face away.

For the unawares, Karan received the Special Jury Award for the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah, which was produced by him.

When Agnihotri accused KJo of damaging India's culture

A few days ago, during an interview, Agnihotri accused KJo and Shah Rukh Khan of "damaging India's cultural fabric".

He had claimed that post the advent of Amitabh Bachchan from Shehenshah, cinemas stopped telling real stories. "Especially Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s cinema, that has actually damaged the cultural fabric of India in a very disastrous way. So, I felt it was important to tell real, honest stories," he had said.

However, KJo refrained from responding to Agnihotri and his claims.

