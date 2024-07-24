'Torture Of Citizens': Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Mumbaikars Walking On Tracks Due To Disruption Of Local Train Service

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, best known for directing The Kashmir Files, took to social media to voice his concern over disruption of local train services on the Central Line in Mumbai on Wednesday morning (July 24). A technical snag between Sion and Matunga railway stations during the peak hours led to failure of train services. Several pictures and videos have surfaced on social media in which commuters are seen walking on the railway tracks.

Sharing one such video on his official X account, the filmmaker wrote, "Mumbaikars walking on railway tracks to reach their office due to failure of local train service. Just ask a simple question: Can you even imagine torture of citizens like this in any civilised country?"

Take a look at Vivek's post here:

Mumbaikars walking on railway tracks to reach their office due to failure of local train service.



Just ask a simple question: Can you even imagine torture of citizens like this in any civilised country? pic.twitter.com/o1QM0XreM7 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 24, 2024

Reacting to his post, several Mumbaikars also expressed their frustration over the frequent delay of trains on the Central Line, especially after heavy rains.

Vivek often criticises Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, over poor infrastructure and potholes during the monsoon season.

Just a few days back, the director, who is quite vocal about various civic issues, targetted the BMC over potholes in Mumbai, however, his criticism came with a touch of sarcasm.

POTHOLE SAFETY:



I have a brilliant, creative idea to save vehicles from drowning in potholes. @mybmc should put up signboards at each pothole, proudly displaying its depth, so drivers can navigate these urban swimming pools accordingly. pic.twitter.com/ivJw8AcDkm — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 16, 2024

On X, he shared a newspaper clipping which featured a photo of a bus which slowed down to side-step potholes on Bhandup's Quarry Road. Taking a dig at BMC, Vivek wrote, "POTHOLE SAFETY: I have a brilliant, creative idea to save vehicles from drowning in potholes. @mybmc should put up signboards at each pothole, proudly displaying its depth, so drivers can navigate these urban swimming pools accordingly."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek is all set to return with Parva - An Epic Tale Of Dharma, which is said to be based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata. In October 2023, the filmmaker had share the first look of the film.