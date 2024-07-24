 'Torture Of Citizens': Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Mumbaikars Walking On Tracks Due To Disruption Of Local Train Service
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Torture Of Citizens': Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Mumbaikars Walking On Tracks Due To Disruption Of Local Train Service

'Torture Of Citizens': Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Mumbaikars Walking On Tracks Due To Disruption Of Local Train Service

A technical snag between Sion and Matunga railway stations during the peak hours led to failure of local train services in Mumbai

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, best known for directing The Kashmir Files, took to social media to voice his concern over disruption of local train services on the Central Line in Mumbai on Wednesday morning (July 24). A technical snag between Sion and Matunga railway stations during the peak hours led to failure of train services. Several pictures and videos have surfaced on social media in which commuters are seen walking on the railway tracks.

Sharing one such video on his official X account, the filmmaker wrote, "Mumbaikars walking on railway tracks to reach their office due to failure of local train service. Just ask a simple question: Can you even imagine torture of citizens like this in any civilised country?"

Take a look at Vivek's post here:

Read Also
Vivek Agnihotri Criticises BMC Over Pothole Menace In Mumbai During Monsoon: 'These Urban Swimming...
article-image

Reacting to his post, several Mumbaikars also expressed their frustration over the frequent delay of trains on the Central Line, especially after heavy rains.

Vivek often criticises Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, over poor infrastructure and potholes during the monsoon season.

Just a few days back, the director, who is quite vocal about various civic issues, targetted the BMC over potholes in Mumbai, however, his criticism came with a touch of sarcasm.

Read Also
Vivek Agnihotri Criticises Flooding In Andheri Subway After Heavy Mumbai Rains: 'Citizens Suffer,...
article-image

On X, he shared a newspaper clipping which featured a photo of a bus which slowed down to side-step potholes on Bhandup's Quarry Road. Taking a dig at BMC, Vivek wrote, "POTHOLE SAFETY: I have a brilliant, creative idea to save vehicles from drowning in potholes. @mybmc should put up signboards at each pothole, proudly displaying its depth, so drivers can navigate these urban swimming pools accordingly."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek is all set to return with Parva - An Epic Tale Of Dharma, which is said to be based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata. In October 2023, the filmmaker had share the first look of the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sonu Nigam Breaks Down, Cries Inconsolably At Krishan Kumar's Feet During Tishaa's Prayer Meet...

Sonu Nigam Breaks Down, Cries Inconsolably At Krishan Kumar's Feet During Tishaa's Prayer Meet...

'Torture Of Citizens': Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Mumbaikars Walking On Tracks Due To Disruption Of...

'Torture Of Citizens': Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Mumbaikars Walking On Tracks Due To Disruption Of...

US Influencer Says Arjun Kapoor Rolled Eyes At Her Husband After Being 'Harassed' At Ambani Wedding,...

US Influencer Says Arjun Kapoor Rolled Eyes At Her Husband After Being 'Harassed' At Ambani Wedding,...

'Felt Handicapped, Paralysed': Janhvi Kapoor Shares Shocking Health Update After Hospitalisation

'Felt Handicapped, Paralysed': Janhvi Kapoor Shares Shocking Health Update After Hospitalisation

Vijay Deverakonda's Look From VD12 Sets LEAKED Amid Sri Lanka Shoot

Vijay Deverakonda's Look From VD12 Sets LEAKED Amid Sri Lanka Shoot