Vivek Agnihotri Criticises Flooding In Andheri Subway After Heavy Mumbai Rains: 'Citizens Suffer, They Die...'

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri expressed his frustration over the perennial flooding of Andheri subway every year following heavy rains in Mumbai. He also took a dig at the government as he highlighted the issue that has plagued the city for decades. On Monday (July 8) morning, heavy rains lashed the city which led to waterlogging in various locations. Local train services were also brought to a halt in the wee hours and several trains were cancelled following heavy rains in Mumbai.

The director took to his official X account and took a sarcastic dig at the government. He criticised the government's efforts and mentioned that the subway consistently floods every monsoon.

He wrote, "I have lived in Mumbai for 30 years. Everything sarkari fails but this subway never fails to flood. It’s so stubborn that despite every government’s promises to solve it, it doesn’t yield. Citizens suffer, they die, but who are they anyway… but mere statistics?"

I have lived in Mumbai for 30 years. Everything sarkari fails but this subway never fails to flood. It’s so stubborn that despite every government’s promises to solve it, it doesn’t yield.



Citizens suffer, they die, but who are they anyway… but mere statistics? https://t.co/dMQe0ne5A4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 8, 2024

Soon after the filmmaker shared the post, several Mumbaikars spoke about the lack of accountability and 'effective solutions' to tackle the issue. A user commented, "Government is promising as every year it is spending. Since government keep spending only till the problem is not resolved, the problem will never get resolved."

Another wrote, "I have seen yearly flooding of this subway from my school days in 70's. Frankly unless we lift the subway by 20ft, which practically means no subway, flooding is unavoidable."

"City is spoiled beyond repair state. And climate change is real thing. Many of the world's best cities woth good infra are also having bad times due to weather bit harsh than expected/planned for?" read another comment.

Mumbai BMC is most richest Municipal in Asia then why we face such situation every monsoon ?

Because all Corrupt practices & non political will & most importantly People dont want their environment habitat clean as much as their houses ✅ (Homes❌) — Prasad (@Prasad26913145) July 8, 2024

Be it any govt, always we lay man suffer, they build big roads for their name n fame.

First they should take care of basic necessities like potholes — Annita (@Annita84441639) July 8, 2024

Yes. 100% correct. We always avoid this subway during monsoon. — Krishnan Velur Swaminathan (@KrishnanVelur) July 8, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek is all set to return with Parva - An Epic Tale Of Dharma, which is said to be based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata. In October 2023, the filmmaker had share the first look of the film.